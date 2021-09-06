Leeds News: Emerging partnership tipped to blossom at Elland Road

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Presenter Joe Wainman has been encouraged by what he has seen from Leeds United duo Jack Harrison and Junior Firpo in the opening weeks of this season.

What's the latest news involving Harrison and Firpo?

The pair played together for the first time last month following Firpo's move from Barcelona earlier in the summer when Leeds faced Manchester United in the Premier League.

They did not get off to the best of starts as Marcelo Bielsa's men suffered a 5-1 defeat at Old Trafford but there have been promising signs since.

Harrison and Firpo were both in the starting line-up for Leeds' Carabao Cup clash with Crewe Alexandra, and the former delivered a brilliant performance, scoring twice and registering an assist during a 3-0 win.

What has Wainman said about this emerging partnership?

Wainman was recently asked for his thoughts on how Harrison and Firpo have fared as a partnership over the past few weeks.

He responded by praising the pair, saying: “What we are seeing is a definite collaboration on that left hand side between Harrison and Firpo. And I think the more they play together, the stronger it will get.”

Is this the partnership to take Leeds forward this season?

Leeds often relied on Ezgjan Alioski to back up Harrison on the left flank last season but the North Macedonian international left the club on a free transfer in the summer.

Firpo has been brought in as the player to replace him, and he has an eye-catching pedigree having played 62 La Liga games for Barcelona and Real Betis in his career to date.

However, he is yet to fully establish himself in the Leeds line-up, as Stuart Dallas has been chosen to start at left-back in two of the three top-flight games so far this season.

This indicates that he still has work to do to convince Bielsa that he should be his first-choice left-back moving forwards.

His link-up play with Harrison in the Carabao Cup was certainly a positive step, though, as the duo tormented their lower-league opposition.

If Firpo can start to replicate that type of performance on a consistent basis, it may not be too long before Bielsa inserts him into his starting XI, and moves Dallas back into central midfield, a position that he flourished in at times last season when he netted eight Premier League goals.

