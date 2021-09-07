Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton has shared an emotional goodbye to Mercedes partner Valtteri Bottas after it was announced that the Finn would be leaving the team to join Alfa Romeo next season.

Bottas broke the news of his Mercedes departure the same day, sharing that he would be joining the Alfa Romeo team from 2022.

The 32-year-old has won nine races in five years since joining Mercedes in 2017, and said: “I am proud of what I achieved at Mercedes and I am fully focused on finishing the job as we fight for another world championship.”

When posting to his Twitter account, Hamilton shared pictures of the pair working together over the past years, and a screenshot of his message to his partner thanking him for his hard work and dedication.

He said: “I’m immensely proud to have worked alongside [Valtteri Bottas] for the last five years.”

He concluded his glowing tribute by saying: “We’ve been part of a team that delivered four Constructors’ Championships and we’ve motivated one another to keep pushing through the ups and downs. Thank you VB, let’s finish strong.”

Hamilton also referred to his partner as “the best teammate I’ve had the pleasure of working with.”

Following Bottas’ move, it is expected that Hamilton’s new partner will be announced shortly. George Russell, who currently drives for Williams, is due to make his switch to Mercedes and form an all-British line-up in Formula One next year.

It is, however, rumoured that Hamilton is not all too keen on the change, and if it was up to him, he would have likely kept 32-year-old Bottas over the more inexperienced youngster.

On the other hand, for 23-year-old Russell, the opportunity to form a partnership with seven-time championship winner and F1 legend is one he can’t turn down.

No doubt the two drivers will be able to build a relationship and secure the wins for Mercedes that the world is used to seeing.

