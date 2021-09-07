Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With just a few short weeks between now and the Extreme Rules pay-per-view WWE put on another big episode of Monday Night Raw.

On a night of incredible Raw action, All Mighty WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP entered the Tag Team Turmoil Match last and overcame AJ Styles and Omos to earn an opportunity at Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro.

Plus, Charlotte Flair retained the Raw Women’s Title against Nia Jax, and Sheamus beat Drew McIntyre to earn the right to challenge United States Champion Damian Priest at WWE Extreme Rules.

Bobby Lashley & MVP interrupted RK-Bro with a huge challenge

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP interrupted RK-Bro prior to the Tag Team Turmoil Match to determine the Raw Tag Team Champions’ next challengers.

The All Mighty proceeded to challenge Randy Orton to a match. The Viper agreed if Lashley would put the WWE Title on the line. The All Mighty and MVP said that the match will happen at WWE Extreme Rules.

Before taking his leave, though, Lashley also announced that he would look to enter himself and MVP into Tag Team Turmoil Match as well.

The New Day def. The Viking Raiders in a Tag Team Turmoil Match

With Randy Orton and Riddle seated at ringside, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods overcame The Viking Raiders on the back on Woods' small package.

The New Day def. Jinder Mahal & Veer in a Tag Team Turmoil Match

After securing a sound victory over The Viking Raiders, Kingston and Woods earned their second Tag Team Turmoil Match victory over The Modern Day Maharaja and his menacing cohort Veer when Kofi held up Mahal up so Woods could drop in with the attack from the top rope and three-count.

The New Day def. Lucha House Party in a Tag Team Turmoil Match

The New Day kept on rocking through the Tag Team Turmoil Matches in search of a Raw Tag Team Title opportunity when Woods reversed Gran Metalik and sent him face-first into the canvas to reign supreme over Lucha House Party

The New Day def. MACE & T-BAR in a Tag Team Turmoil Match

Against their fourth set of opponents, Kingston and Woods overcame the odds by besting the towering duo of MACE and T-BAR when Woods escaped his opponent and got the quick pin.

In the aftermath, the defeated MACE and T-BAR unleashed a vicious post-match beatdown on The New Day, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor. The ambush delayed the Team Team Turmoil Match until later in the night.

Sheamus def. Drew McIntyre

Former friends clashed in a high-stakes matchup as The Celtic Warrior took down fellow former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with the help of a handful of tights to earn the right to challenge Damian Priest for the United States Title at WWE Extreme Rules. After the bell, an irate McIntyre laid out Sheamus with his own mask.

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. def. Natalya & Tamina

The unorthodox team of Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. triumphed over WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina in a Championship Contender Match. Natalya went to lock Nikki in the Sharpshooter, but she failed to see that her opponent had tagged in Ripley.

As a result, The Nightmare hit the Riptide to give her and her partner a huge win over the Raw Tag Team Champions.

Karrion Kross def. John Morrison

After the dangerous Karrion Kross appeared on “Moist TV,” he defeated Johnny Drip Drip with the Kross Jacket.

Charlotte Flair def. Nia Jax in a Raw Women’s Title Match

After single-handedly defeating Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair last week, Nia Jax earned a title opportunity against The Queen.

Prior to the match, Shayna Baszler stood on the apron and posed the question: "Would Nia be a champion, or would she choke?" In the final moments of the match, The Queen of Spades helped answer her own question when she caused a distraction that allowed Flair to hit Natural Selection for the win.

In the aftermath, Alexa Bliss and Lilly appeared on the TitanTron and invited Charlotte onto Alexa’s Playground. When Flair refused the invitation, Bliss and her friend appeared in the ring, and when she asked what Alexa wanted, Alexa pointed to the Raw Women’s Title. Charlotte agreed to a title match but made it clear that it's not Alexa's playground, it's hers.

Reggie def. Akira Tozawa in a 24/7 Championship Match

After weeks of dealing with trees, garbage cans, and dogs while defending the 24/7 Championship strolling through parks, the acrobatic Reggie overcame one of the Superstars obsessed with dethroning him, Akira Tozawa, with a quick maneuverer.

After the bell, Reggie avoided a mob of Superstars vying for his title and even came face-to-face with Drake Maverick.

The New Day def. Mustafa Ali & Mansoor Tag Team Turmoil Match

After being attacked by MACE and T-BAR backstage earlier in the evening, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods continued to compete in The Tag Team Turmoil Match by scoring a victory over Mustafa Ali and Mansoor on the back of Kofi's Trouble in Paradise and Woods' elbow off the top rope.

AJ Styles & Omos def. The New Day in a Tag Team Turmoil Match

After heroically fighting through the Tag Team Turmoil Match all night, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were finally defeated by AJ Styles and Omos thanks to a Styles Clash and a strong assist from Omos.

Bobby Lashley & MVP def. AJ Styles & Omos in a Tag Team Turmoil Match

The All Mighty WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP overcame AJ Styles and Omos in the finale of the Tag Team Turmoil to earn an opportunity at the Raw Tag Team Championships. After ducking out of the way of Styles' Phenomenal Forearm, Lashley hit the Spear for the victory.

Moments after the matchup, Omos hit The All Mighty with the Chokeslam. Then, as Lashley was getting up, Randy Orton hit the RKO on the WWE Champion!

