It's finally been confirmed; George Russell will partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season in Formula 1.

Perhaps the worst kept secret in the sport over the last few weeks, the Silver Arrows have now revealed that they will boast an all British line-up on the grid next season, in what is one of the most exciting looking set-ups in the sport for 2022.

A new era begins in Formula 1 with sweeping regulation changes in force and Russell will be eager to use them to his advantage and challenge for victories and titles, having done well to shine in often inferior Williams equipment so far during his time on the grid.

The news follows on from the announcement earlier this week that Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas would be leaving the Silver Arrows for Alfa Romeo for 2022, and it was that reveal that really sparked the rumour mill into overdrive that Russell was on his way in.

Indeed, it's been an announcement that has been expected for a while, and now we can look forward to this new dynamic taking to the grid next season for Mercedes.

Reigning champion Lewis Hamilton remains with the team, of course, and will be looking forward to this new challenge that Russell will represent, having been the dominant force for much of the turbo-hybrid era.

Hamilton has also gone on record to say that Valtteri was the best teammate he had ever had and so we'll just have to wait and see how he and Russell work together as Mercedes look to retain their place at the sharp end of the field.

