2016 truly was a wild time for the Premier League.

Lowly Leicester City upset all the odds in what was one of the greatest sporting fairy tales that will ever be told.

With Jamie Vardy leading he line, Riyad Mahrez running amok and N'Golo Kante covering every blade of grass in the league, the Foxes overcame immeasurable odds to be crowned champions.

At every turn, pundits and fans alike were expecting the bottom to fall out but they just kept on rumbling on.

Claudio Ranieri's remarkable side took full advantage in a year that saw the perennial 'big six' all struggle to put a team together capable of keeping pace with Leicester.

Tottenham Hotspur were the only side with any hope of catching the Foxes as the season drew to a close but, after a disastrous run-in, even they only managed to finish third.

Arsenal, who currently sit rock bottom of the table, snuck in right at the last to claim second place in what has to be classified as one of the strangest seasons ever.

The now rampant Manchester City would finish fourth, European champions Chelsea could only manage a paltry 10th while Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool had to settle for 8th.

If those little facts alone aren't enough to make one marvel at just how bizarre a year it was, the PFA Team of the Year will certainly get you there.

Now don't get us wrong, at the time this team made perfect sense, but looking at it in the current context of the football world makes it feel like something straight out of a video game.

In goal is Manchester United's David de Gea. The Spaniard produced a season that saw him become widely regarded as the best GK in the world and, when you see some of the names that made the defensive line, he would absolutely need to be at his best.

League outcast Danny Rose made the grade at left back alongside Toby Alderweireld, who no longer plies his trade in England, in the middle.

Wes Morgan was absolutely monumental that season and more than deserving of his spot.

Hector Bellerin, on the other hand - a man unable to crack the woeful current Arsenal squad - looks very out of place.

With Kante the only choice as the midfield engine and Mahrez waltzing his way into the squad, Dele Alli and Dmitri Payet are the obvious pariahs in the middle.

However, up front there can be no qualms, with Vardy lining up alongside the still lethal Harry Kane.

