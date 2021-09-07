Football Manager 2022: The 10 most interesting European teams to manage

Football Manager 2022 will be available to the gaming community in November 2021 and we have a list of the most interesting teams to manage for when the game is released.

The game gives us all the dream opportunity of managing and taking a team to glory, whether that’s doing it on a shoe-string budget or if the club you choose to manage has millions in the bank!

Whether you are one of those gamers who like a challenge and are in it for the long haul, wanting to take a team from the lower leagues to the top flight and/or Champions League glory, or whether you want to start a save with a club in particular countries top division, we take a look at the most interesting teams to manage to ensure you enjoy your Football Manager experience.

The top 10 most interesting European clubs to manage on Football Manager 2022

These top 10 clubs will not be ranked but are listed to give you a varied challenge throughout the game.

Here are the 10 most interesting European based clubs to take charge of on Football Manager 2022:

Club: Stockport County
Country: England
League: National League

Stockport County striker Paddy Madden

Club: Preston North End
Country: England
League: Championship

Preston North End celebrate goal

Club: Lille
Country: France
League: Ligue 1

Lille celebrate goal

Club: Inter Milan
Country: Italy
League: Serie A

Inter Milan celebrate goal

Club: Wrexham
Country: England
League: National League

Wrexham in action against Newport County

Club: Manchester United
Country: England
League: Premier League

Manchester united celebrate goal against Wolves

Club: Sutton United
Country: England
League: League Two

Sutton United walkout in FA Cup

Club: Werder Bremen
Country: Germany
League: Bundesliga 2

Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach

Club: FC Barcelona
Country: Spain
League: La Liga

Barcelona celebrate goal


Club: Sporting CP
Country: Portugal
League: Primeira Liga

Sportigg Lisbon celebrate goal v Maritimo

Whether you are looking to rebuild a team, defend a league title, create a team full of Galactico’s or take a smaller club on a journey, there is a team above for everybody to start with in their first season on Football Manager 2022!

