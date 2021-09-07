Football Manager 2022: The 10 most interesting European teams to manage

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 will be available to the gaming community in November 2021 and we have a list of the most interesting teams to manage for when the game is released.

The game gives us all the dream opportunity of managing and taking a team to glory, whether that’s doing it on a shoe-string budget or if the club you choose to manage has millions in the bank!

Whether you are one of those gamers who like a challenge and are in it for the long haul, wanting to take a team from the lower leagues to the top flight and/or Champions League glory, or whether you want to start a save with a club in particular countries top division, we take a look at the most interesting teams to manage to ensure you enjoy your Football Manager experience.

The top 10 most interesting European clubs to manage on Football Manager 2022

These top 10 clubs will not be ranked but are listed to give you a varied challenge throughout the game.

Here are the 10 most interesting European based clubs to take charge of on Football Manager 2022:

Club: Stockport County

Country: England

League: National League

Club: Preston North End

Country: England

League: Championship

Club: Lille

Country: France

League: Ligue 1

Club: Inter Milan

Country: Italy

League: Serie A

Club: Wrexham

Country: England

League: National League

Club: Manchester United

Country: England

League: Premier League

Club: Sutton United

Country: England

League: League Two

Club: Werder Bremen

Country: Germany

League: Bundesliga 2

Club: FC Barcelona

Country: Spain

League: La Liga



Club: Sporting CP

Country: Portugal

League: Primeira Liga

Whether you are looking to rebuild a team, defend a league title, create a team full of Galactico’s or take a smaller club on a journey, there is a team above for everybody to start with in their first season on Football Manager 2022!

