Kieron Dyer enjoyed a successful football career.

The Englishman is best known for his eight-year spell in the Premier League with Newcastle.

From 1999-2007, Dyer played 250 times for The Magpies, scoring 36 times.

He also turned out in the Premier League for West Ham and Queens Park Rangers, as well appearing 33 times for England.

Dyer began his career at Ipswich Town.

It was at the Suffolk outfit where Dyer, now 42, was part of one of the most awkward interviews of all time.

In the late 90s there was a show on Channel 4 called Under The Moon.

They decided to take to the streets of Ipswich to ask people what they thought about the rivalry with Norwich City.

The interviewer was randomly stopping people to get their opinions.

As it turns out Dyer, who had just broken into the first team, was walking through the streets.

And, in what was a massive coincidence, the interviewer stopped Dyer to get his thoughts.

The only problem was the interviewer had absolutely no idea who he was. What transpired was a truly awkward 40 seconds.

Interviewer: "Can I ask you about Ipswich Town Football club? Are you a supporter?"

At this point, Dyer's friend couldn't stop himself from laughing.

Dyer: "I'm an actual player."

Interviewer: "Are you?"

Dyer: "Yeah..."

Interviewer: "We're talking to people about the rivalry with Norwich. Is that something you feel at all?"

Dyer: "Yeah, it's a big thing for all the players that we win against Norwich for the supporters. It's a real passionate affair. It's everything to the fans that we win."

Interviewer: "So what level are you playing at?"

Dyer: "Professional. In the first team."

Interviewer: "Ok. What's your name?"

Dyer: "Kieron Dyer."

Dyer then walks away as the interviewer says: "Really?"

What are the chances that they would bump into a professional in the streets?

The interview clearly didn't expect to and he didn't even seem convinced that Dyer played for the first team.

Fair play to the former winger for conducting himself well in the interview but what an awkward 40 seconds that was.

