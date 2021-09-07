WWE Raw: Shayna Baszler sabotages Nia Jax title chance vs Charlotte Flair

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE dropped a huge bombshell during last night's instalment of Monday Night Raw.

The dynamic tag team duo that is Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax could be no more after a stunt pulled by the Queen of Spades on the red brand.

In a title match that looked like Jax's to lose, Baszler ensured her partner would not come out of the ring as the new Raw women's champion.

The Irresistible Force had the belt in plain sight as she pummelled Charlotte Flair against the ropes.

The Queen was putting up a huge fight to defend her crown, but was at the mercy of Jax's power for the majority of the match.

That was until Baszler, who was lurking ringside, distracted Jax long enough for Flair to execute Natural Selection off the top rope and secure the pin.

The camera immediately shot to the Queen of Spades, who couldn't hide her wry smile as the crowd cheered for Flair.

Neither wrestler has commented on what happened last night but it is definitely not the end of this in-house spat.

Baszler and Jax have been partnered for more than a year now and in that time they have won a record-equalling two Women's Tag Team Titles.

The duo have quickly become one of WWE's most recognised partnerships but that all seems to be unravelling now.

"Listen Charlotte, I'm kind of with you, I don't think my partner here has what it takes to beat you twice in a row," Baszler said on last night's Raw. "We know I do – but the real question here tonight is, will my tag partner become the champion or will she choke?"

It seems the Queen of Spades had a plan all along but what happens next remains to be seen.

Will there be a huge brawl between Baszler and Jax? Will Baszler find a new tag team partner? Or will she go it alone and challenge Flair for her title?



