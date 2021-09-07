Call of Duty Vanguard Beta: Gameplay footage leaked ahead of reveal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Footage of Call of Duty Vanguard has leaked online ahead of its first beta test in just a few days.

On 10th September, those gamers that pre-ordered Sledgehammer Games' all-new instalment will get the chance to play early as the developers look to take on as much feedback as possible regarding possible bugs, glitches and crashes that might be hidden from view.

While many knew for some time that Vanguard would succeed Black Ops Cold War, many didn't expect that the game would take place directly after the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War 2, meaning that the franchise is taking an all-new direction for the first time in many years.

Sure, it is still pretty much WWII-themed but this is what the CoD series was originally built on back in 2003 when the first game came out.

While Sledgehammer have promised to show more gameplay footage before the beta is launched, it appears that users online have beaten them to it.

Read more: Call of Duty Vanguard: Release Date, Leaks, Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies and Everything You Need To Know

Call of Duty Vanguard Gameplay

CODHOPE shared some gameplay footage on Vimeo (via FPSCyan) and can be seen playing on the maps of Gavutu, Hotel Royal and Red Star. The game mode Patrol tasks the player with holding a certain objective while the enemy team tries to take the location from the player.

Vanguard to come across in its typical hectic fashion, with fast strafing, rapid-fire and opportunities to gain XP. Before the match started, we got to see Vanguard's multiplayer interface as well as a host of weapons, perks and tactical attachments.

Most of the items attainable come from the World War II-era with some interesting extras such as machine pistols.

The final two matches in the video above also showed what Team Deathmatch and Domination will look like in Vanguard, two of the most popular game modes in CoD history.

It will be interesting to see if the final product ends up to be anything like the beta addition - as Sledgehammer aim to take in as much feedback as possible before its much-anticipated release on 5th November 2021.

Enter the giveaway to win a brand new PlayStation 5

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News