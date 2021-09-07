Valorant Patch Notes 3.05: Leaked Agent Changes Emerge

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant Patch 3.05 is set for release on Wednesday 8th September 2021; however, some of the bigger notes from the update have already been leaked.

Riot Games sent out a Content Creators Patch Notes for 3.05, which isn’t the full update notes, but it has given us some key information regarding the changes coming to Agents.

Here is everything we currently know about the upcoming changes to Agents in Valorant Patch 3.05.

The actual changes to Agents won’t affect the current Meta of the game that much, and there’s a good chance that we will actually see more buffs and or nerfs in the final released version of Patch 3.05.

These changes are worth looking out for, however, if you use any of the following characters as your main in Valorant: Killjoy, Raze, Breach, Brimstone and Sova, as you may need to keep these in mind for strategic changes in-play.

Agent Changes

Here are the changes that have been leaked for the aforementioned Agents:

KILLJOY

Turret (E)

Bullet tagging reduced 72.5% slow >>> 29.5% slow (84.31% Decrease in slowing.)

RAZE

Boom Bot (C)

Max damage reduced 125 >>> 80

Min damage reduced 50 >>> 30

Cost reduced 400 >>> 300

BREACH

Aftershock (C)

Now deals damage to the following:

Killjoy Alarm Bot

Killjoy Nanoswarm

Killjoy Lockdown

Cypher Tripwire

Reyna Leer

Sage Barrier Orb

Sova Recon Bolt

KAY/O Zero/Point

BRIMSTONE

Orbital Strike (X)

Now deals damage to the following:

Killjoy Nanoswarm

Cypher Trapwire

Sage Barrier Orb

KAY/O Zero/Point

SOVA

Hunter’s Fury (X)

Now deals damage to the following:

Killjoy Nanoswarm

Cypher Trapwire

Sage Barrier Orb

Sova Recon Bolt

KAY/O Zero/Point

Fans on Reddit have reacted to the changes that Riot will be implementing, with one, in particular, stating that Jett is STILL in need of a major revamp to ‘fix’ the Meta of the game, especially in competitive play.

u/biomessy wrote: “You can surely argue that Raze's nerf was good. Everyone loves to hate Raze and claim for nerfs.

“But Jett makes the pro scene be a Jett + 4 agents every single match since the beta. She's strong in every map. She can do whatever she wants and dash away. Her dash gets her out of most ults and any mistakes. She can dash away of all of Raze's kit to be honest.

“So while you might think Raze is OP and needs a nerf, if that's the reason why Raze needs a nerf every two patches, Jett needs a huge nerf, because she's been the most OP agent in the game since release.

u/Sushimo also asked why Riot are focusing on these Agents and not those in desperate need of buffing. They said: “Ah, brilliant. Because obviously there weren't enough things that could destroy or bypass tripwires before.

“Also wondering what universe we're living in where Raze and KJ are higher priority nerfs than Jett, Sova, or Skye.”

