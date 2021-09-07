Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Warzone Season 5 reloaded update is nearly upon us and we have all the information around when the update will go live.

Call of Duty fans love the battle royale game mode, and they have been enjoying it even more since it teleported back to 1984 following Black Ops Cold War taking control.

The reloaded updates have become a big event since developers Treyarch took the reins, and many love it as it adds more content and delivers good changes to Verdansk.

With the season 4 reloaded update being a lot of fun and meeting expectations, there is a lot of pressure for season 5 reloaded to follow suit.

When will Warzone season 5 reloaded be released?

Many Call of Duty players will be excitedly waiting for the arrival of this update, and this is understandable due to the fact that we will be treated to some great new content.



They will be over the moon to hear that the update is imminent. Warzone season 5 reloaded will be available to download on Thursday 9th September. They will be able to download the update in the morning.



Not only will players be able to get a new operator, but they will also be able to use a new weapon, and play in some new game modes.



Two new game modes will be coming to the battle royale mode, but for now we do not know what these game modes will entail. Currently it seems like there will be no map changes when the update goes live.



Obviously it will be good to see some new content, but we will also see big bug fixes sorted and weapons nerfed or buffed.



Weapons in Warzone currently are at a good level. There is no ‘meta’ and a lot of the guns are usable. This makes the game more enjoyable as it means players aren’t all using the same gun. Hopefully any nerfs or buffs that come with this new update will not change this.

