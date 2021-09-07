Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Actor-turned-boxer and strongman Hafthor Bjornsson has revealed he wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to face boxing legend Mike Tyson.

“Thor” was set to make his debut in the ring against rival strongman Eddie Hall, however, the Brit unfortunately suffered a detached bicep, resulting in the fight being postponed and professional arm wrestler Devon Larratt taking his place for the upcoming fight.

Bjornsson released a documentary on his YouTube channel detailing his transition from strongman/actor to boxer, and it’s clear he already has his sights set on one of the greats.

When talking to SunSport, he said: “If Mike Tyson would want to fight me, I wouldn’t say no. I would be honoured to feel his power.”

That’s quite a compliment to Iron Mike!

Tyson came out of retirement for an eight-round exhibition bout with fellow Hall-of-Famer Roy Jones Jr last November, but in his professional career, the former undisputed heavyweight world champion retired with a record of 50-6, with an unbelievable 44 KOs to his name.

For now, however, Thor is adamant to beat Hall when they eventually face in the ring.

In the same interview, he went on to say: “I don’t hate the guy, but I still want to beat him up.

“Not that I’m a violent person, but the things he’s said to my family and to my teammates.”

Bjornsson also commented on his initial anxieties when it came to being punched in the face, as he revealed: “The first few times when I was about to go spar, I would get nervous because I knew I was going to get punched in the face, it’s not very nice.

"The more I do it, the less nervous I get, now it’s more like I’m excited, because I enjoy it.

"I don’t want to be the guy laying on the floor and that’s my biggest motivation."

