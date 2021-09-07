Valorant Patch Notes 3.05: Will Fracture be Available in Competitive?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant Patch 3.05 is set to be released on Wednesday 8th September 2021, and fans have been wondering if there will be any changes to the competitive version of the popular title.

The new Fracture map is set to come out as part of the new update, and according to recent leaks, there will be a map specific queue ahead of a full release to competitive mode.

It appears as though Riot Games want to make sure that the new H-shaped map will work before unleashing it officially to competitive games in the Valorant meta.

It is not unusual for big eSports titles to test new features among the casual player base before launching fully on competitive modes, and fans will get two weeks to hone their skills in Fracture as part of Unrated mode.

Here is the information from the recent leak regarding Fracture and the initial modes you can play in for the new map:

Fracture only queue!

This queue is a standard, Unrated mode that will give players a chance to practice the new map before they see it in Competitive play.

Fracture-only queue will be available for 2 weeks, afterward, Fracture will enter other modes, including Competitive.

Fracture

David Nottingham, Creative Director at Riot, confirmed what the company were aiming for in terms of narrative for the new map going forward. He said: “For narrative, we wanted to create a setting that would play a role in expanding players' understanding of the conflict at play in VALORANT.

“After the Duality cinematic revealed to players the existence of a twin Earth, our aim was to give players a further peek into the conflict at stake between these two worlds.

“And in Fracture, we see that perhaps there are aspects of the conflict not as black and white as might initially appear.

“As with previous maps, we’ve inserted a lot of storytelling into the map, with the aim of creating a ‘what happened here’ question for players to ponder.”

As mentioned, Fracture will be released for Unrated play on Wednesday 8th September.

