A big-time match has been set for Extreme Rules later this month, with Bobby Lashley defending his WWE Championship against Randy Orton.

WWE wrote the following about the matter on its official website confirming the match for September 26.

The wrath of The All Mighty is quickly becoming the stuff of legend on Monday Night Raw. What will happen, however, when he goes head-to-head with the infamous Legend Killer?

In the culmination of Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro's all-out war against Bobby Lashley and MVP on the Aug. 30 edition of Raw, WWE’s Apex Predator stopped Lashley's attack on Riddle with an RKO out of nowhere. After Lashley and MVP triumphed over seven other tandems in the Tag Team Turmoil Match the following week, The Viper again hit the RKO on The All Mighty after Lashley had been chokeslammed by Omos.

Although Raw continues to be Lashley’s house, Orton has never had a problem kicking down a down whenever he wants to take the gold. What will happen when The Viper seeks his 15th World Title against The All Mighty WWE Champion at WWE Extreme Rules? Find out on the one night of the year when WWE goes extreme, streaming live on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

You can watch every single episode of WWE Monday Night Raw live here in the UK on BT Sport, as well as Extreme Rules on September 26 on the WWE Network.

