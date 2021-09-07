Apex Legends Mobile: When will the handheld version be coming to the UK?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends Mobile will be the all-new handheld version of the hugely successful battle royale series which is expected to hit the UK mobile market soon.

Regional beta tests have been taking place in specific regions of the globe as Respawn Entertainment and EA look to obtain crucial feedback ahead of its official launch either later in the year, or in 2022.

Not many in the community thought that Fortnite could be challenged - but Apex Legends achieved that with its introduction back in 2019 and has already amassed over 100 million players during that timeframe.

Details are still scarce regarding what Apex Mobile will contain, whether it will replicate the normal version of the game or whether Respawn will choose to take it in an entirely new direction with unique operators, weapons and maps.

Via EA's official website, they previously said:

"We're keeping things small to start—just a few thousand players in India and the Philippines—but over the course of this year we're planning to roll the game out to more regions and more players around the world.

"Some of you might be wondering: What does this mean for Apex Legends on PC and console?

"To put it simply, the best is yet to come for PC and console players."

Apex Legends Mobile Release Date UK

With the tests currently continuing in the Far East, no announcements have been by Respawn at this time regarding when testing opportunities will take place in the UK.

Since April, the likes of the Philippines Indonesia before they advanced to Colombia, Egypt, Peru, Mexico and Turkey.

That was on 24th August and no further phases have been revealed at this stage. But fear not! We will update this section as soon as more information emerges over the coming weeks and months.

