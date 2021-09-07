NBA 2K22: Clothing Brands Coming To Game Have Been Confirmed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

NBA 2K22 will be released this month and the clothing brands that will be in the game have finally been confirmed.

The basketball game has a lot of pressure to succeed due to the fact that many gamers were not pleased with NBA 2K21.

The developers need to go back to some of the older games to see what players enjoyed and hopefully the latest game in the franchise will be a success.

Clothing brands are huge in the game, especially in the popular career mode which sees you make a player and turn him into one of the best in the sport.

Clothing Brands Coming To NBA2K21 Have Been Confirmed

Tonnes of clothing brands love to be involved in games like NBA 2K21. This is due to the fact that it will be like an advert for their product and sales will definitely increase if players see their items in the game.

We have seen songs increase in popularity due to them being in NBA 2K and also in FIFA. Due to this, we see NBA 2K normally find it hard to pick what brands will be in the game.

The list of clothing brands confirmed to be in the game are:

2HR Set

After School Special

B/R (Bleacher Report)

Billionaire Boys Club

Blue the great

Boss

Bricks & Wood

Butter

Carrots

Circulate

Color Blind

Concepts

Crocs

Daniel Patrick

Dim Mak

Do Not Disturb

GLD

Grungy Gentlemen

Herschel

Hyperfly

Islide

Just Don

Kidsuper Studios

Last Heavy

The Marathon Clothing

Market

Overtime

Octobers Very Own (OVO)

Palm Angels

Patta

Pigalle

Slam

Solefly

Stay Cool

Tfiom

Union

Vistitor

Wolverhampton Wanderers

We have not been shown any images of this clothing yet, but if any surface on social media, we will provide the photos right here.

There are a lot of good brands and also some surprises in there like the football team Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Premier League side will be very pleased to be in the game, and this could get them a lot more fans. This is the confirmed list so there will be no more new additions.

