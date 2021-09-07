Daniel Bryan 'loves' Vince McMahon but says WWE Chairman was 'overprotective'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following his shock AEW debut at All Out, Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson) has spoken about his time in WWE and his relationship with Vince McMahon.

Daniel Bryan's WWE contract expired in May, at which point the former WWE Champion became a free agent.

As expected, Bryan was offered a deal to stay with WWE, which he told media after All Out would have allowed him to "do some other stuff outside" of the company:

“I started thinking about things, and WWE was so gracious with me. As far as the offer that they gave me, they were gonna let me go do some other stuff outside (of WWE).

Bryan went on to explain why he didn't accept the offer, noting that while he and Vince McMahon "have a great relationship", the WWE Chairman can be somewhat "overprotective" of him.

The new AEW star said that he wants to be able to push himself to his limited in the ring, something that he feels he can do in AEW:

But there’s just… I hate to say this, there’s… Vince and I have a great relationship. And I love him, I do. Sometimes he’s overprotective of me, and I wanna be able to push my limits. That’s one of the things that I love about this, is the physicality of what we do out there. And being able to push my limits, and being able to do that here in a safe manner is one of the things that really drew me here.”

Daniel Bryan wasn't the only former WWE star to have moved to AEW last week, with Adam Cole also signing with the promotion after the expiration of his WWE contract last month.

Thanks to WrestleTalk.com for the transcription.

