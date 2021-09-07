George Russell: Lewis Hamilton & Jamie Chadwick congratulate F1 star on Mercedes deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jamie Chadwick and Lewis Hamilton have congratulated their compatriot George Russell on his blockbuster deal with Mercedes-Benz.

Russell has officially signed for the constructor ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season, where he will partner Hamilton.

The 23-year-old will join the senior set up after being enrolled in the team's Young Driver programme. Russell will take the seat of Valtteri Bottas, who made the switch to Alfa Romeo earlier this week.

The Williams star posted a photo of himself grinning away alongside a lengthy caption expressing his delight and thanking both Mercedes and Williams.

"I’m excited and humbled to be joining Mercedes next year, which is a huge career step, but it also means I’ll be saying goodbye to my team-mates and friends at Williams," Russell wrote. "It has been an honour working alongside every member of the team, and an honour to represent the Williams name in F1."

The post has been liked than 330,000 times lready and icons of the sport both past and present have flocked to celebrate his news with him.

Reigning W Series champion Jamie Chadwick sent her support to her fellow Brit, alongside the likes of David Coulthard and Hamilton, who welcomed him to the Mercedes family.

Russell is staring at the biggest opportunity in his career so far, and one that could see him reach heights his compatriots Chadwick and Hamilton continue to celebrate.

His Mercedes teammate is one of the best Formula 1 drivers of all time and he's not shelling his helmet until he wins a record eighth championship title.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Chadwick made history in 2019 by winning the inaugural W Series season. She has since competed in the Extreme E series and is a development driver for Williams.

Her chances of winning a second consecutive W Series title are high – the champ is currently level on points with Alice Powell with just two races left of the season.

The W Series will return to action on October 23rd in Austin, Texas for the United States Grand Prix.

News Now - Sport News