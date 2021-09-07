Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea were incredible during the 2016/17 season.

The Blues started the Premier League campaign relatively poorly under Antonio Conte.

They won their opening three games but then went on a three game winless streak.

Conte changed tactics to five-at-the-back and that kick-started an incredible run.

Chelsea would eventually win their fifth Premier League title as they amassed 93 points from their 38 games.

That total was then the second highest tally recorded in Premier League history.

A big part of their success that season was the brilliance of Cesc Fabregas in midfield.

The Spaniard is, technically, one of the best players in Premier League history.

And he showed how brilliant he was in the second game of the season against Watford.

Chelsea were really struggling at Vicarage Road. They were 1-0 down after 75 minutes.

But Conte's side managed to turn it around in the closing stages of the match.

Michy Batsuahyi came off the bench to restore parity with 10 minutes remaining.

Chelsea then won the game in the 87th minute when Diego Costa struck.

While Costa got all the plaudits, the goal was largely down to a majestic assist from Fabregas.

Fabregas extinguished a Watford attack as they pushed for a winner.

The Spaniard immediately got his head up and threaded a pinpoint pass for Costa to run onto.

The forward then did the rest as he finished past Heurelho Gomes to win the game for Chelsea.

Watch the goal below...

What a stunning pass that was from Fabregas.

Imagine having the vision to see the pass and then curling it around an opponent and straight into Costa's path.

The clip remembering Fabregas' 'insane' assist is going viral having picked up over 1k retweets and 5k 'likes' at the time of writing. View some of the best reaction below...

Fabregas recorded111 assists during his time in England's top tier, the second most in Premier League history.

His assist for Costa against Watford five years ago has got to be up there with one of the best.

