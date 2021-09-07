NBA 2K22: Fans Given Sneak Peak at Brand New Celebration

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

NBA 2K22 will be released this month on Wednesday September 22nd 2021 and the game has given players a sneak peak at a new celebration coming to the game.

Each year we see more realistic celebrations added to NBA 2K, and as the technology improves, they find better ways to implement these celebrations in the game.

A lot has already been revealed about the game, like new features and also what music will be on the soundtrack.

Read More: NBA 2K22: Soundtrack List Has Been Released

Hopefully this new celebration will not be the only one added to the game and this sneak peak is just a teaser of the exciting content coming to NBA 2K22.

Read More: NBA 2K22: Release Date, Cover, Pre-Order, Trailer, PS4 and All You Need To Know

Fans given sneak peak at brand new celebration coming to NBA 2K22

The official NBA 2K account posted a short video on social media showing this new celebration; however, they did not show it in-game. Instead they showed how they created the celebration.

The celebration is a new jumpshot celebration and we could see an actor reenacting the celebration so that the developers could bring it to NBA 2K22. The video can be seen down below.

It is exciting to see that the developers are putting a lot of work into this game, but with all that has already been revealed, expectations are now very high. This adds more pressure, but hopefully NBA 2K delivers a great game.

Celebrations are a key part to the game, especially when you are playing against friends as it is a great way to gloat when you manage to score.

With the game being released on Wednesday September 22nd, we should be given some more official sneak peaks in the near future to keep excitement high ahead of its release.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page as we will provide all the updates when they are revealed.

There is a lot of content coming to the game, and with many game modes, there will be a lot of different ways in which these celebrations can be utilised. We are very excited to see what other new celebrations will be in the game.

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5





You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News