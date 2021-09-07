Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: Leaked Zedd skins being revealed this week

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 is just around the corner and the leaked Zedd skins from earlier this month will be revealed officially this week.

There have been a number of leaks ahead of Episode 3 Act 2, and one that has had fans talking is the anticipated new cosmetic elements featuring the DJ.

A prolific Valorant leaker confirmed that the Skins will be released this week alongside Episode 3 Act 2.

@ValorLeaks revealed that we can expect to see the new Zedd skins on Wednesday 8th September. They wrote: “Zedd has started to tease the upcoming skin collaboration with Valorant, the skins will be releasing Wednesday.”

This comes after the leaker confirmed back in August that we would be seeing a brand new collaboration from the music star and the Riot IP: “The Zedd Skins are coming to Valorant in Act 2! | #VALORANT. Make a masterpiece of your matches with skins created in direct collaboration with producer and songwriter ZEDD.”

Valorant x Zedd

Riot Games has not given any official confirmation regarding the battle pass and skins for the new update, although they did confirm that the new Act would be coming on September 8th.

The company revealed the following back in August, explaining why the new Act was moved to Wednesday, 8th September: “We think Act II is gonna be a banger, but we’ve hit some constraints while getting it to the quality bar you deserve.”

It’s interesting that Riot is looking at doing cross-promotion with the likes of Zedd, with other battle royale games such as Fortnite having already established a foothold in the pop culture world.

Zedd is a massively popular DJ/musical artist, but he is also a gamer who actually plays Valorant itself; so it makes sense for the ever-growing FPS and eSports giant to have a crossover skin with the worldwide star.

It is not confirmed if Riot is planning on doing any other crossover promotions in the near future. Fans do seem to be receptive to the new skin bundle that’s likely coming this week, but there are some dissenting voices that are concerned that the eSports title may be turning too much towards the style of Fortnite.

