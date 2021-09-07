Man United News: Insider says attacker hoping for one last chance at Old Trafford

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons that Jesse Lingard will be confident he can play his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans at Manchester United this season.

What's the latest news involving Lingard?

Despite a summer of uncertainty surrounding his Old Trafford future, Lingard ended up staying at his boyhood club.

A return to West Ham, where Lingard flourished during a loan spell in the second half of last season, appeared his most likely destination, but he remains persistent on trying to prove himself once again and stayed put despite strong links with David Moyes' side.

What has Jones said about Lingard?

He believes that whilst Lingard is unlikely to get much game-time for the Red Devils this season, the England international will push for one last chance to prove himself under Solskjaer.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he wants to try and force a way into the United team. That's what he's trying to do and that's why he's staying. He's been there since he was a kid, he doesn't want to just give up on it.

"I think he's just waiting for that platform to see if he can do it and needs to wait for an opportunity at United this season."

Where does Lingard's future lie?

Lingard's outstanding loan spell with the Hammers showed everyone that he's still more than capable of performing at this level.

However, Manchester United is a step-up in quality, and with the additions of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho to an already extremely talented squad, playing regularly would appear a tall order for Lingard.

His lack of game-time against Southampton and Wolves suggests that he's going to have to use England and the domestic cups as his chance to impress Solskjaer, and whilst the quality of opposition at Wembley against Andorra on Sunday might be questioned, two goals and one assist wasn't a bad way to mark his first start of the campaign.

Lingard clearly looks up for the challenge, but should his opportunities remain limited once the January window reopens, don't be surprised to see West Ham sniffing around once again, especially with less than 12 months remaining on his Old Trafford contract.

