Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Zinedine Zidane's time as Real Madrid boss was easily one of the most fruitful periods in the history of the famous Spanish club.

The French maestro won no less than four Champions League titles across two spells at the helm of the club, cementing himself, and Madrid, as undisputed European royalty.

Sure, he had a great side boasting the likes of a prime Cristiano Ronaldo, but there can be no doubting that Zidane was a master tactician and leader of men.

And, if any of those silly doubts still linger and need banishing, then look no further than Zidane's brilliant team talk at half time of the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff.

With the score locked at 1-1 against a formidable Juventus side, Zidane's calm decorum throughout was simply superb to see.

He allowed seven whole minutes to lapse before he addressed his squad, with his inspirational and forthright words clearly having the desired effect.

Enter Giveaway

"Just two things, It's a final," a calm Zidane began. "We know that it is a difficult game for them too.

"The most important thing for us is to be more aggressive in defence. I don't mean aggressive so that you get booked. You just need to make sure you're there, everyone needs to be a bit tighter and more aggressive.

"We all need to be a bit more aggressive when we don't have the ball.

"They play 4-4-2 with Alves and Mandzukic very high up the pitch. We have to force them back. Isco you need to be a bit tighter on the left when we're defending in a 4-4-2 formation and when you have the ball look for space between the lines.

"When we have the ball we must be patient. Look to move it quickly out onto the wings. Marcelo and Dani (Carvajal) need to be higher up. A little bit more.

Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

"When we have the ball they need to be defending deep. Dani and Marcelo need to be there.

"Luka needs to push up occasionally and as for Isco, when we are switching play, we need to break through their lines.

"Cristiano to run at them, get Karim in behind or switch play. Just like what we've been practising in the week."

Zidane covered all the bases and made sure every single one of his players knew exactly what was required of them in the second stanza.

Madrid would go on to smash three further goals in the second-half, romping to an emphatic 4-1 win.

"We knock it about and the goal will arrive. We play out wide, through the centre on the deck and we'll score.

"We just have to get the ball out wide and play at a higher tempo. Not just through the centre, we need to move the ball from one side to the other.

"In defence, let's get stuck in a bit more, and keep working. We will suffer, it's a final. Keep calm. We will get another goal. Got it?"

Got it Zizou, got it.

1 of 23 Starting with FIFA 99: Who was this FIFA cover star? Dennis Bergkamp Ray Parlour Davor Suker Freddie Ljungberg

News Now - Sport News