Mike Tyson turned down a new bumper contract offer from Triller because he is 'too scared' to fight his former bitter rival Evander Holyfield.

That's according to Triller boss Ryan Kavanaugh, who claims Tyson 'thinks Evander would knock him out'.

Tyson, 55, returned to the ring last year for his first fight in 15 years, to face fellow legend Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout.

Holyfield, meanwhile, is stepping in at the last minute to replace Oscar De La Hoya, 48, in a fight against former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort on Saturday night.

Tyson famously bit off a chunk of Holyfield's ear at the end of the third round of their highly-anticipated rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in June 1997.

But at this point in time, the American businessman claims 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' no longer wants a piece of the former undisputed world champion .

And the contract offer has apparently fallen on deaf ears.

"We have an offer out to Mike," Kavanaugh told Sky Sports.

"We know he is trying to stage a fight with Lennox Lewis.

"We have been told that he is scared to fight Evander.

"There has been back and forth hoopla, there is a massive payday ready for Mike to fight on Thanksgiving. A massive payday, one of his biggest!

"But we can't seem to push it along.

"Now I have heard, from a number of reliable sources, that Mike is too scared. He thinks Evander would knock him out."

Michael Franzese, a former capo of the Colombo crime family, has also claimed Tyson and Lewis will face each other again in the near future.

The ex-mobster claims the two former rivals will meet in the ring for the second time in an exhibition bout before the end of the year.

Tyson will be hoping for revenge having been knocked out by Lewis in their blockbuster fight in front of a sold-out crowd at The Pyramid in Memphis back in June 2002.

Speaking on his 'Sit Down with Michael Franzese' podcast, Franzese said: "He’s going to be fighting again in December.

"Lennox Lewis, and I can tell you he’s in great shape.”

