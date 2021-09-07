Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: Players report Zipline bugs on Fracture map beta test

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 is set to be released on Wednesday 8th September 2021, however, players have already got access to the update in the PBE server.

The PBE system is fairly common for a title like Valorant, as it allows developers to test changes and fix bugs on a different server to the full game.

Meta changes for Episode 3 Act 2 have already been implemented in the PBE, and users have noticed some issues relating to the new Zipline in the Fracture map.

Fracture is the new map for Episode 3 Act 2, with the H-shaped concept for the new landscape bringing a different dimension to the FPS title.

We’ve compiled some of the bug information coming from the beta build of Valorant Episode 3 Act 2, these all come from r/ValorantPBE on Reddit.

Valorant Fracture Bugs

User u/second-120 noted in his bug report that “If you die on the zipline in fracture with the spike, the spike gets stuck on the zipline.”

The player noted that the expected result was for the spike to fall off and respawn, yet it would bug and remain on the zipline. The bug has a reproduction rate of 7/10 and the system specs used were Intel i7, Windows 10, GeForce GTX 660.

u/second-120 also noted a bug where “your guns get stuck under the zipline” on Fracture. They wrote: “Go the edge of the platform and throw your gun onto the reactor area (if you do this after the round starts your gun will be stuck there until the next round).”

Again, the player expected that the gun would slide off into the void and reappear in the inventory, but it actually would stay on the surface and get stuck on the moving flaps of the reactor every time it was attempted.

Another user, u/ben314 responded by saying that this is a natural experience for guns that are out of bounds on a Valorant map. They said: “This is how guns behave out of bounds on all other maps.

“It's intentional, so you can dispose of that operator when you don't want the enemies to have it. Only the spike gets special treatment, to prevent a little trolling here and there.”

Hopefully, Riot is able to iron out these supposed issues on Fracture before the full release of the new map on Episode 3 Act 2, as the Zipline is one of the major new features of the H-shaped map.

