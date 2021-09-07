David Haye v Joe Fournier: Haye warns Fournier will get annihilated

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

David Haye warns Joe Fournier

Speaking with Sky Sports, Haye told them: “I said ‘you’ll get annihilated with 10oz gloves on. No way.’



“He said ’no,no,no. Let’s do it!”



It will be the third time in his career that Haye has boxed in America after fighting Roger Bowden in Miami Beach and Vance Winn in Beverley Hills, with Haye being victorious on both occasions as he won via technical knockout.



The bout this weekend is scheduled for eight rounds in the Heavyweight division and so, will see Fournier step up two weight divisions to take on the ‘Hayemaker’, as his previous bout on the Jake Paul and Ben Askren undercard against musician Reykon was at Light Heavyweight.



David Haye has campaigned at Heavyweight since 2008 when he defeated Monte Barrett at the O2 Arena, London and went on to have a further nine fights in the weight-class and won the WBA Heavyweight World Title against Nikolai Valuev in Germany.



Whilst the two are good friends, Haye took to social media and announced that this is not a traditional comeback to the sport of boxing and he wants to show that there are levels.





You can keep up to date with all of the latest boxing news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News