World of Warcraft Shadowlands 9.1.5: Release Date, Patch Notes and All You Need To Know

Update 9.1.5 is coming to World of Warcraft (WoW) Shadowlands and we have all the information you need to know ahead of its release.

The eighth expansion pack for the massively multiplayer online role-playing game World of Warcraft was announced in November 2019.

It is very popular with the WoW community and the fact that many still play it a year and a half later emphasises that the developers made a great expansion pack.

These updates are not only big, but are very important as they provide a lot of big bug fixes and good changes to the game.

Here is everything you need to know about World of Warcraft Shadowlands 9.1.5:

Release Date

The patch will come out twice. The first time it will be released is over the next couple days, hopefully between Thursday 9th September and Monday 13th September 2021. The official date has not been confirmed. When the patch is released between these dates, it will only be on the Public Test Realm.

Its official release won’t be for a few months, with many believing it will go live in early November. Hopefully we get official dates confirmed by Warhammer soon.

Patch Notes

There are patch notes currently out for this update, but these are very early patch notes and could be changed. If there are changes, we will update this page as soon as possible.

All these patch notes have come from the official notes on Blizzard’s site.

Allied Races

New character customization options for Nightborne, Lightforged Draenei, and Void Elves.

After accepting the dungeon quest, you can now speak to the NPC again to choose to skip the quest.

Art

Added weather effects in Stormwind and Orgrimmar.

Classes

All cooldowns of 2 minutes or longer now reset at the end of raid encounters or when starting a Mythic+ dungeon (was 3 minutes or longer cooldowns). This does not apply to Shaman’s Reincarnation or Warlock’s Ritual of Doom.

More details on this can be seen here

Covenants

Players can now freely switch among any of the four Covenants without cooldown or restriction. Both the Covenant switching and the use of cosmetic rewards applies to alts once the Renown threshold is reached on one character.

Conduit Energy removed and Conduits will be freely swappable without any restrictions.

When you complete Shadowlands or Korthia Covenant Campaign with any character, WoW now allows alternate characters joining that same Covenant to be eligible to receive the Renown associated with that Campaign from all available catch-up sources.

Redeemed Souls

Gamers are now granted 20 Redeemed Souls version of the weekly quest “Return Lost Souls” regardless of Renown level.

Dungeons and Raids

Legion Timewalking

This is a new limited time event and it will run for two weeks when it first goes live. After this, it will resume a regular one week schedule for future bonus events.

Items acquired from Legion Mythic+ dungeons will be upgraded with Valor points

Island Expeditions and Warfronts

Players can now set sail on a Normal, Heroic, or Mythic Island Expedition alone or with three other players.

The amount of players required to queue for Normal Battle for Stromgarde and Battle for Darkshore Warfronts has been reduced to 5. It used to be 15.

Items and Rewards

Breaching the Tomb now only needs to be completed on one character per account to begin the Legion class mount quests on the Broken Shore.

The transmogrification appearance of cosmetic items is now learned when the item is used.

A new rank of heirloom gear has been added and all heirloom gear is now usable in Shadowlands and outside of Threads of Fate.

PvP

Lower item-level PvP gear has changed and it will now scale to a higher item-level in PvP.

Additional PvP Titles and Item Level Ranks have been added in order to provide a better upgrade path for players climbing up the ranks.

The full ranking system can be found here

All the key additions and changes coming with patch 9.1.5 has been revealed here; however, if you want to see all that will come with this update, you can do so by going to the Blizzard site.

