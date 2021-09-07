Dying Light 2: How can I pre-order?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dying Light 2 is on the way and fans of the series are hugely excited to see what the developers have up their sleeves.

Techland are expanding from the first game which brings more zombie-slaying adventures through the eyes of Aiden Caldwell as you utilise your various parkour skills to navigate over undead enemies.

Over 3000 animations have been added compared to the first Dying Light title and is mainly melee-based, with weapons deteriorating the more that the player uses them during combat situations.

With the game set to be released on 7th December 2021, many gamers will be wondering how they can reserve their own copy of Dying Light 2.

Well, wonder no more! Scroll down to find out how you can do just that...

Read more: Dying Light 2: Release Date, Gameplay, Cross-Platform, Pre-Order, Collector's Edition And Everything You Need To Know

Dying Light 2 Pre-order

If you really want to get hold of Dying Light 2 and put your name at the front of the queue to play the new game early - then you can do just that today!

There are a total of four different versions of the game that you can take possession of and they are as follows (via Dying Light 2's official website)

Standard Edition

Deluxe Edition

Ultimate Edition (Digital Only)

Collector's Edition (Retail Only)

As usual, the standard edition will just include the game itself and will be priced at £54.99. Here is what the others will contain:

Deluxe Edition (£73.99)

"Legendary" skin pack

Exclusive weapon charms

Wallpapers

Digital comics

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

Story DLC 1

Ultimate Edition (£87.99)

"Legendary" skin pack

Exclusive weapon charms

Wallpapers

Digital comics

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

Story DLC 1

2H night XP boost

Crafting Items

Story DLC 2

"Legendary" skin pack

Exclusive weapon charms

Wallpapers

Digital comics

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

Story DLC 1

Artbook hard copy

UV flashlight

Map of the City

Three postcards

"Voice of the City" sticker pack

Thank you letter from creative director

Collector's Edition box

