Dying Light 2: How can I pre-order?
Dying Light 2 is on the way and fans of the series are hugely excited to see what the developers have up their sleeves.
Techland are expanding from the first game which brings more zombie-slaying adventures through the eyes of Aiden Caldwell as you utilise your various parkour skills to navigate over undead enemies.
Over 3000 animations have been added compared to the first Dying Light title and is mainly melee-based, with weapons deteriorating the more that the player uses them during combat situations.
With the game set to be released on 7th December 2021, many gamers will be wondering how they can reserve their own copy of Dying Light 2.
Well, wonder no more! Scroll down to find out how you can do just that...
Read more: Dying Light 2: Release Date, Gameplay, Cross-Platform, Pre-Order, Collector's Edition And Everything You Need To Know
Dying Light 2 Pre-order
If you really want to get hold of Dying Light 2 and put your name at the front of the queue to play the new game early - then you can do just that today!
There are a total of four different versions of the game that you can take possession of and they are as follows (via Dying Light 2's official website)
- Standard Edition
- Deluxe Edition
- Ultimate Edition (Digital Only)
- Collector's Edition (Retail Only)
As usual, the standard edition will just include the game itself and will be priced at £54.99. Here is what the others will contain:
Deluxe Edition (£73.99)
- "Legendary" skin pack
- Exclusive weapon charms
- Wallpapers
- Digital comics
- Digital Soundtrack
- Digital Artbook
- Story DLC 1
Ultimate Edition (£87.99)
- "Legendary" skin pack
- Exclusive weapon charms
- Wallpapers
- Digital comics
- Digital Soundtrack
- Digital Artbook
- Story DLC 1
- 2H night XP boost
- Crafting Items
- Story DLC 2
Collector's Edition (£199.99)
- "Legendary" skin pack
- Exclusive weapon charms
- Wallpapers
- Digital comics
- Digital Soundtrack
- Digital Artbook
- Story DLC 1
- Artbook hard copy
- UV flashlight
- Map of the City
- Three postcards
- "Voice of the City" sticker pack
- Thank you letter from creative director
- Collector's Edition box
