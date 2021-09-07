Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jorge Masvidal has revealed his seven-man strong 'hit-list' which includes Kamaru Usman, Jake Paul and his older brother Logan Paul.

'The Baddest M----------- In The Game' also has bitter rival Leon Edwards, Brazilian ace Gilbert Burns and Stockton's finest Nate and Nick Diaz on his shopping list of UFC fighters he wants to face in his comeback fight.

Masvidal, 35, has not fought since he was beaten by Usman in the main event of UFC 261 on April 24.

'Gamebred' is staying busy in the gym and is openly plotting a return to the Octagon to reclaim his spot towards the top of the welterweight division.

But before he does that however, it seems he still has some unfinished business with the Paul brothers.

"I'm gonna beat up all the Pauls," Masvidal told ESPN.

"If they put money in my pocket, that Logan Paul dude, Jake Paul, whoever Paul dudes -- if they put money in my pocket, of course I'd like to break some Disney characters' faces.

"I've been fighting men who have been training since 7, 8 years old to do the same thing to me what I want to do to them.

"Fighting guys like [the Pauls] is a bonus, man.

"Who the f--- is this Paul kid?

"He thinks we're friends, because I gave him some advice in the Ben Askren fight.

"Get the f--- out of here, bro. I'll slap you and whoever the f--- you want, bro. I'm a fighter.

"Of course you're gonna get offended."

While other fighters like Francis Ngannou and Georges St-Pierre have struggled to get themselves out of their UFC contracts, Masvidal believes that, given Dana White's public spat with the Paul brothers, this won't be too much of a problem.

"UFC would have to sign off, but nothing is impossible," he added.

"Dana doesn't like those guys and Dana knows I'll go in there and put a hurting on those kids.

"Maybe he does send in the f------ assassin."

Masvidal's list of fighters for his next fight includes Burns (20-4), Diaz (20-13) and Edwards (18-3, 1NC), although he insists he has no real preference either way.

"Ideal scenario -- I walk into the office and they go, 'This individual can get you closer to the title than any other individual,'" he explained.

"And I go, 'Give me that individual.' And they offer it to me with a lot of money behind it.

"All these guys are corny. I don't give a f--- about them. I want to go for the title again.

"Whatever it takes to get to that title -- whatever opponent, whatever threat, challenge.

"Whatever they want to come up for me to deal with it, I'm there to do it."

He is also open to the possibility of facing former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz, who is 38 years old.

"If Nick looks good and does his job, why not me and Nick?" he continued.

"I'd love to fight Nick. It's a classic fight. It's a fight that I always wanted to do since I was at Strikeforce at 155 [pounds] and he was at 170.

"I was like, 'Man, that's a dude I would like to fight.'

"Nothing personal, just because of his style. The way that he leaves it all out there.

"If I get a fight with Nick, it'll be a blessing."

