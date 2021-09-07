Age of Empires 4: What is the price?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Age of Empires 4 has been pulling on the strings of all nostalgic gamers across the world.

Those that were old enough to play on the first two titles back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, remember how addictive the real-time strategy game quickly became, with The Age of Kings still one of the highest-rated titles on Metacritic to this day.

However, the developers have refused to rest on their laurels. Having first spotted their latest edition during E3 2017, fans of the franchise are closer than ever to obtaining the all-new Age of Empires game.

While some of the game's core foundations will be lifted straight from Age of Empires II, which some fans will be delighted about, they will be thrown into intense warfare and will be forced to make split-second decisions that could be the difference between defeat and victory.

World's Edge Creative Director Adam Isgreen introduced a more extensive look at the game's "Hands-on history" segments during the Xbox games showcase at Gamescom 2021. These live-action video segments, produced with help from Lion TV, are distributed liberally through the game's campaign as a way for players to relate to the history they are playing - contributing to the "humanised history."

Age of Empires 4 Price

Two different versions of Age of Empires 4 can be purchased - and are as follows:

Standard Edition

Digital Deluxe Edition

Gamers will be expected to pay £49.999 for the game alone, while they will have to fork out £69.99 for the more lucrative version of Age of Empires 4 - which is more aimed at the hardcore AoE fan.

Pre-orders can be placed on Steam and other respective retailers.

Age of Empires 4 will be released on 28th October 2021 for PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

