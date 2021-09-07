Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Boxing fans have been waiting for Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to meet in the ring for years.

It looked as if they would fight towards the end of 2021.

However, Fury was forced to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time, scuppering the plans.

The two have been trash-talking each other for some time.

Just a few weeks ago, in an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, Joshua took aim at his compatriot.

"We'll fight, 100%, let's do it. I'll smoke that guy. I will. It's annoying," he said.

"He's a fighter, isn't he. What's the worst that can happen? You get hit. He's been doing it for years.

"However, I just know on my end, and my management team and my promoter, we done everything we can to make this happen and as long as I'm champion, I'll compete with anyone."

Fury has now spoken to Neville himself on The Overlap.

And he delivered a brutal response to Joshua.

"AJ couldn't smoke a cigarette, never mind smoke the Gypsy King. He hasn't got the minerals to fight a man like me.

"I said to Eddie Hearn [AJ's promoter] straight, 'The difference in me and him is he's a businessman and I'm a f***ing Spartan.'

"And I'll show him that when I get in the ring. I will absolutely annihilate that bodybuilder, he won't go past six rounds. It will be over quickly.

"He knows that and his full team know it. And that's why Eddie Hearn has been steering around me for the last ten years."

The full interview hasn't been released just yet but watch five minutes of it below.

Neville then asked Fury whether he liked Hearn. The Gyspy King replied: "Eddie Hearn, he is a proper southern w***er.

"I don't know if you can say that on your show?

"I love to terrorise Eddie because he loves to talk s**t about people that he's got nothing to do with.

"All Eddie has ever done is talk rubbish about me because he knows it gets him hits and viewing figures on interviews.

"At the end of the day, what's he ever achieved in his life? He's never been a boxer."

Brutal. We can't wait for the full interview to be released.

