West Brom latest news: Journalist reveals "dream scenario" in the transfer market

Journalist Luke Hatfield was desperate for West Brom to sign former striker Salomon Rondon.

What happened with Rondon this summer?

Just over two years after the Venezuelan frontman swapped the Premier League for the Chinese Super League, he returned to England and reunited with former boss Rafael Benitez at Everton.

Rondon has spent the best part of the last two seasons playing in China, although he enjoyed a brief period of time on loan in Russia with CSKA Moscow earlier this year.

There were whispers of a return to the Hawthorns back in January, following his successful spell there, but Rondon opted a top-flight move and a switch to Goodison Park.

What did Hatfield say about the possibility of Rondon re-signing for the Baggies?

Hatfield recognised West Brom's need for a striker late in the window but admitted that finances were likely to have proved a stumbling block for the 31-year-old.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It would have been really exciting to see him. He knows where the back of the net is, and he would have suited them well.

"But the issue is the wages and the fact he got a Premier League move. It would have been a dream scenario to have seen Rondon back, but they do say you should never go back, and he's got a bit of a cult hero status and would have risked that in coming back.

"I would have been excited to see it, and it would have been nice to see what Rondon could do in an Ismael side."

How did Rondon fare during his first Baggies spell?

Whilst 24 goals in three seasons doesn't sound overly impressive, Rondon was often a one-man band during periods of his West Brom career, which resulted in relegation in 2018.

His headed hat-trick against Swansea was obviously his career highlight from his three years at the Hawthorns, but he was generally an unsung hero – scoring more than 20 percent of their league goals during that three-year period.

Rondon left to join Newcastle and continued his impressive goalscoring form at St James' Park, and at just 31-years-old, he's understandably gone for another crack in the topflight, something no Baggies fan is likely to begrudge.

