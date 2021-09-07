Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE NXT has started dropping teases on social media for a "rebrand" for the show, with a new divisive colourful logo being unveiled for Triple H's brand last month.

Speaking to GiveMeSport about the changes coming to the brand, Ridge Holland said that he wasn't actually sure what would be changing.

However, the former NXT UK star spoke to our own Louis Dangoor about how change and evolution is important within wrestling, noting he's excited to see what happens next with NXT.

"I'm excited to see what happens. But as far as like, knowing more than other people, I know as much as you do. The only I would know that's looked really cool is the little sketches of the set, which is kind of intriguing, you know? All the men and women are just going off what we get to see on social media pretty much, just like you guys do."

There has been some negative reaction to the teases of changes coming to NXT, which Ridge addressed during the interview.

The NXT star noted that Raw and SmackDown have changed through history, and this was just what NXT is going through at the moment:

But there's been negative talk about the rebrand. What I've said before, you look at Raw and SmackDown through over the years, since the early 90s and stuff, every so often it gets a polish, it gets rebranded, It's nothing new, everyone's got open arms. It's exciting, and it means that there's a definite focus on NXT and the talent within, and that is a good thing and we're all excited about it.

The new era is NXT will be commencing next week on September 14, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport over the next few days for any potential new information on the matter.

You can watch WWE NXT live every Wednesday at 1am over here in the UK on BT Sport.

