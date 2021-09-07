Emma Raducanu says parents ‘ghosted’ her after US Open fourth-round win

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Emma Raducanu may have won the hearts of the British public this year, but she’s still waiting for a text message from her parents.

The 18-year-old stormed into the US Open quarter-finals yesterday with a dominant 6-2 6-1 victory over Shelby Rogers –– making her the youngest Brit in 62 years to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam.

Raducanu has won seven matches in a row now, having come through three qualifying rounds and is still yet to drop a set.

Her performances have sparked widespread praise, with many proclaiming her as the future of British tennis as she stands just one game away from leapfrogging both Johanna Konta and Heather Watson in the world rankings.

Speaking in her post-match press conference following the win over Rogers, the teenager spoke of the support she’s gotten from the Flushing Meadows crowd as well as the congratulatory texts from her old schoolmates.

“I’ve got quite a lot of messages from my school friends and it’s really nice that we’re still in contact even though we’ve left,” she said.

The Brit then joked she was still waiting for a response from her parents after she sent them a message after her latest game.

“My parents actually ghosted me after the match. I mean I texted them but they didn’t reply even though they were online. So yeah, that meant something…”

Nonetheless, Raducanu was keen to stress how overwhelmed she’s been with the support of the public and how this has helped her play her best tennis.

“It’s just been such a supportive reaction and atmosphere after Wimbledon and here I’m just feeling really really happy and I think that’s really showing in my game on court.”

Next up for Raducanu is Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, who has also failed to drop a set so far in the competition.

The Swiss star was a teenage prodigy like the Brit, and became the youngest US Open quarter-finalist since Martina Hingis in 2014, aged just 17.

Bencic has beaten the likes of Jessica Pegula and former French Open winner Iga Świątek to get to this stage and will enter the match as the favourite.

Raducanu will be confident, however, and if she performs anywhere near the level she’s shown in her last two contests, there is every chance she’ll make the semi-finals.

