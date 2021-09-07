Valorant: SPECTRUM skinline pack coming to game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Riot Games has officially confirmed that the rumoured collaboration with world-renowned DJ Zedd is coming to Valorant.

The company has revealed that the SPECTRUM skinline will be coming on Wednesday 8th September for players to purchase in-game.

There had previously been leaks suggesting that the futuristic skinline would be coming to the FPS title, but it is now finally been made official.

According to a press release from Riot: "Inspired by the intersection of sound and colour spectrums, the SPECTRUM skin is a high-energy, futuristic-looking skin line driven by electronic audio visualization elements.

"SPECTRUM is VALORANT’s first audio-driven skin line, and was developed in collaboration with Grammy award-winning artist, producer, DJ, and Immortal-ranked VALORANT player, Zedd."

Read More: Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: Latest News, Release Date, New Map, Agents, Battle Pass and More

Valorant Spectrum Skinline

Here is everything you need to know about the new SPECTRUM skinline from Riot:

Weapons

SPECTRUM Phantom

SPECTRUM Classic

SPECTRUM Bulldog

SPECTRUM Guardian

WAVEFORM (melee)

Price Tier

XE (Exclusive Edition)

Bundle Info

Price: 10,700 VP

Includes:

SPECTRUM Phantom

SPECTRUM Classic

SPECTRUM Bulldog

SPECTRUM Guardian

WAVEFORM (melee)

SPECTRUM Gun Buddy

ZEDD Gun Buddy

SPECTRUM Card

SPECTRUM Spray

Levels

Weapons

Level 1 - Custom model with custom ADS reticle that changes color as you move

Level 2 - Custom muzzle flash and firing audio; muzzle flash color changes as you move

Level 3 - Custom equip and reload visual effects and audio; visual effects and accent colors change color as you move; custom inspect sound that is unique for each weapon and pulses to the beat of the sounds

Level 4 - Kill Banner and Finisher (Finisher colors change depending on location and whether or not the bomb is planted)

Variant 1 - Black Variant

Variant 2 - Red Variant

Variant 3 - Purple/Pink Variant

Melee

Level 1 - Custom model with unique audio

Level 2 - Visual effects upgrades with custom animation and upgraded audio; custom inspect sound that pulses to the beat of the sounds

Variant 1 - Black Variant

Variant 2 - Red Variant

Variant 3 - Purple/Pink Variant

Isaac Kikawa, Senior Sound Designer on Valorant at Riot Games revealed what the main focus was in terms of creating a Zedd inspired bundle. He said: "My goal was to take Zedd’s sound vision and implement it into VALORANT so that it matched our aesthetic and gameplay parameters.

"Zedd would send me his sound designs and I would adjust the frequency and volume envelopes to fit in our gameplay space. I wanted to create something that sounded like Zedd, but still worked in VALORANT."

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News