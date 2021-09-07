Valorant: SPECTRUM skinline pack coming to game

Riot Games has officially confirmed that the rumoured collaboration with world-renowned DJ Zedd is coming to Valorant.

The company has revealed that the SPECTRUM skinline will be coming on Wednesday 8th September for players to purchase in-game.

There had previously been leaks suggesting that the futuristic skinline would be coming to the FPS title, but it is now finally been made official.

According to a press release from Riot: "Inspired by the intersection of sound and colour spectrums, the SPECTRUM skin is a high-energy, futuristic-looking skin line driven by electronic audio visualization elements.

"SPECTRUM is VALORANT’s first audio-driven skin line, and was developed in collaboration with Grammy award-winning artist, producer, DJ, and Immortal-ranked VALORANT player, Zedd."

Valorant Spectrum Skinline

Here is everything you need to know about the new SPECTRUM skinline from Riot:

Weapons

  • SPECTRUM Phantom
  • SPECTRUM Classic
  • SPECTRUM Bulldog
  • SPECTRUM Guardian
  • WAVEFORM (melee)

Price Tier

  • XE (Exclusive Edition)

Bundle Info

  • Price: 10,700 VP

Includes:

  • SPECTRUM Phantom
  • SPECTRUM Classic
  • SPECTRUM Bulldog
  • SPECTRUM Guardian
  • WAVEFORM (melee)
  • SPECTRUM Gun Buddy
  • ZEDD Gun Buddy
  • SPECTRUM Card
  • SPECTRUM Spray

Levels

Weapons

  • Level 1 - Custom model with custom ADS reticle that changes color as you move
  • Level 2 - Custom muzzle flash and firing audio; muzzle flash color changes as you move
  • Level 3 - Custom equip and reload visual effects and audio; visual effects and accent colors change color as you move; custom inspect sound that is unique for each weapon and pulses to the beat of the sounds
  • Level 4 - Kill Banner and Finisher (Finisher colors change depending on location and whether or not the bomb is planted)
  • Variant 1 - Black Variant
  • Variant 2 - Red Variant
  • Variant 3 - Purple/Pink Variant

Melee

  • Level 1 - Custom model with unique audio
  • Level 2 - Visual effects upgrades with custom animation and upgraded audio; custom inspect sound that pulses to the beat of the sounds
  • Variant 1 - Black Variant
  • Variant 2 - Red Variant
  • Variant 3 - Purple/Pink Variant

Isaac Kikawa, Senior Sound Designer on Valorant at Riot Games revealed what the main focus was in terms of creating a Zedd inspired bundle. He said: "My goal was to take Zedd’s sound vision and implement it into VALORANT so that it matched our aesthetic and gameplay parameters.

"Zedd would send me his sound designs and I would adjust the frequency and volume envelopes to fit in our gameplay space. I wanted to create something that sounded like Zedd, but still worked in VALORANT."

