Valorant: SPECTRUM skinline pack coming to game
Riot Games has officially confirmed that the rumoured collaboration with world-renowned DJ Zedd is coming to Valorant.
The company has revealed that the SPECTRUM skinline will be coming on Wednesday 8th September for players to purchase in-game.
There had previously been leaks suggesting that the futuristic skinline would be coming to the FPS title, but it is now finally been made official.
According to a press release from Riot: "Inspired by the intersection of sound and colour spectrums, the SPECTRUM skin is a high-energy, futuristic-looking skin line driven by electronic audio visualization elements.
"SPECTRUM is VALORANT’s first audio-driven skin line, and was developed in collaboration with Grammy award-winning artist, producer, DJ, and Immortal-ranked VALORANT player, Zedd."
Read More: Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: Latest News, Release Date, New Map, Agents, Battle Pass and More
Valorant Spectrum Skinline
Here is everything you need to know about the new SPECTRUM skinline from Riot:
Weapons
- SPECTRUM Phantom
- SPECTRUM Classic
- SPECTRUM Bulldog
- SPECTRUM Guardian
- WAVEFORM (melee)
Price Tier
- XE (Exclusive Edition)
Bundle Info
- Price: 10,700 VP
Includes:
- SPECTRUM Phantom
- SPECTRUM Classic
- SPECTRUM Bulldog
- SPECTRUM Guardian
- WAVEFORM (melee)
- SPECTRUM Gun Buddy
- ZEDD Gun Buddy
- SPECTRUM Card
- SPECTRUM Spray
Levels
Weapons
- Level 1 - Custom model with custom ADS reticle that changes color as you move
- Level 2 - Custom muzzle flash and firing audio; muzzle flash color changes as you move
- Level 3 - Custom equip and reload visual effects and audio; visual effects and accent colors change color as you move; custom inspect sound that is unique for each weapon and pulses to the beat of the sounds
- Level 4 - Kill Banner and Finisher (Finisher colors change depending on location and whether or not the bomb is planted)
- Variant 1 - Black Variant
- Variant 2 - Red Variant
- Variant 3 - Purple/Pink Variant
Melee
- Level 1 - Custom model with unique audio
- Level 2 - Visual effects upgrades with custom animation and upgraded audio; custom inspect sound that pulses to the beat of the sounds
- Variant 1 - Black Variant
- Variant 2 - Red Variant
- Variant 3 - Purple/Pink Variant
Isaac Kikawa, Senior Sound Designer on Valorant at Riot Games revealed what the main focus was in terms of creating a Zedd inspired bundle. He said: "My goal was to take Zedd’s sound vision and implement it into VALORANT so that it matched our aesthetic and gameplay parameters.
"Zedd would send me his sound designs and I would adjust the frequency and volume envelopes to fit in our gameplay space. I wanted to create something that sounded like Zedd, but still worked in VALORANT."
Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5
You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News