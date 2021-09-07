Daniel Bryan says Brie Bella is 'happy' in WWE and is unlikely to come to AEW

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

While her husband, Bryan Danielson, may have just signed with All Elite Wrestling after debuting at All Out, but it seems like Brie Bella is very unlikely to follow suit and sign with Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking to the media in Chicago after his shock appearance and debut on Sunday night, Bryan Danielson (formerly Daniel Bryan) was asked about the possibility of Brie Bella also joining AEW.

Bryan said that it would be "very difficult" for Brie to sign with AEW and was quick to acknowledge that the former Divas Champion is "happy" working with WWE right now.

“I mean, that would be a very difficult… it was hard for me to come here, right? Because I have so many ties within WWE. She’s happy there, she has so many business connections there. So, I don’t know.”

Stranger things have happened in wrestling, so this isn't totally out of the question that Brie shows up at some stage. The thought of Daniel Bryan leaving WWE and joining AEW would have been seen to have been totally inconceivable just a few months ago.

Brie Bella and her twin sister Nikki are believed to be preparing for an in-ring return at some point in the future, but details around what the plans are and when that would be are pretty limited right now.

Brie Bella isn't the only WWE star to have had a move to AEW ruled out lately, with Ric Flair saying in a recent interview that Charlotte Flair will never leave WWE after it was rumoured that Flair could follow her father and fiancé in leaving the company.

AEW picked up a pretty big women's signing at All Out this weekend, with Ruby Soho (formerly Ruby Riott) entering and subsequently winning the Casino Battle Royal on Sunday night.

