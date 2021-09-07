Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Samuel Eto'o is one of the greatest strikers in football history.

At Barcelona and Inter Milan, the Cameroonian icon was almost unstoppable and he actually won the treble with both European clubs.

Eto'o was also pretty darn useful during his one season at Chelsea in 2013/14. In his 35 appearances for the Blues across all competitions, the now 40-year-old netted 12 goals and contributed seven assists.

That's a fairly good record given that he was past his prime by the time he arrived at Stamford Bridge to work under Jose Mourinho again.

And one of Eto'o's 35 goals for the west London club remains a strike that's in the conversation to be labelled the most ridiculous in Champions League history.

In a group game versus German outfit Schalke, the man regularly branded 'Africa's finest ever player' scored twice in a comfortable 3-0 home win for Chelsea.

The first of those two strikes needs to be seen to be believed, though.

Schalke goalkeeper Timo Hildebrand had the ball at his feet in the penalty area, with Eto'o a good 10 to 15 yards away.

The striker then started to run towards the box to put pressure on the 'keeper, but the German had bags of time to clear his lines in an effective way.

However, instead of doing that, Hildebrand dawdled on the ball for what felt like an age, allowing Eto'o to intercept his attempted pass and score as a result.

When we say it was ridiculous, we really do mean it...

Video: Eto'o's hilarious goal v Schalke

What was Hildebrand thinking?!

We've all seen 'keepers successfully charged down by an opposing striker when they've received a pass they didn't want or been put under pressure in a matter of seconds.

But in Hildebrand's case, he was the given the ball under the calmest of circumstances and yet still managed to hilariously mess it up to hand Eto'o the arguably easiest goal of his illustrious playing career.

After one season at Chelsea, Cameroon's all-time leading scorer joined fellow Premier League side Everton, where he found the going slightly tougher.

Eto'o left England for Sampdoria in 2015, before joining Turkish side Antalyaspor shortly after.

He then hung up his boots in September 2019 following brief, uneventful spells at both Konyaspor and Qatar SC.

