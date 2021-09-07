Saints Row: What is the release date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Saints Row reboot has been announced but it will have a lot of work to do to deter the disgruntled segments of the gaming community.

At the time of writing, the official announce trailer on YouTube has 56,000 dislikes and only 25,000 likes - which is mainly down to the removal of the original characters from the earlier games such as Julius Little, Troy, Johnny Gat, Dex and Lin.

We have not seen a new addition to the iconic series since 2013 and was renowned for its general wackiness and tomfoolery, purple clothing and the mentality that the gang possessed.

Instead, the all-new Saints Row appears to be aimed towards children with all-new characters, as we wave goodbye to the famous Third Street Saints.

While gamers may be upset for now, their minds could change on launch day and they will still be curious in relation to when Saints Row will be available to purchase

Read more: Saints Row: Latest News, Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, Pre-order and Everything You Need To Know

Saints Row Reboot Release Date

The all-new Saints Row will be released on 22nd February 2022 and will be the start of a new era for the franchise, whether fans like it or not.

This was confirmed by the developers themselves, who replied to a dissatisfied fan on Twitter by stating they are "not backing down" from this new look.

Sure, it will be a shock to the systems of those that played for hours on end back in the day but we have yet to see any official gameplay for the new Saints Row.

Sometimes cinematic trailers have a completely different feel to the finished product, which is something we've seen a lot over the years. We really hope that fans love the new game when it drops!

ENTER GIVEAWAY

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News