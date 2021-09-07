Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There's a reason football is down as the 'beautiful game'.

For decades upon decades, the world's finest magicians have entranced with the skill and guile, pushing the boundaries of what we ever thought was possible on a football pitch.

The likes of Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi all spring to mind but in truth, they are but a few of the greatest entertainers we have ever seen.

Their ability to turn a match on its head, to wield the ball like a deadly weapon and ghost through the opposition as if they weren't there has made them global household names.

Sadly, this story is not about them.

That is because, while football is, more often than not, spell-binding, there is also an alternate side to it that isn't always as impressive.

Sometimes, football is just plain old clunky and clumsy.

Never has that been more true than in the World Cup qualifying game between Tanzania and Madagascar today.

Bottom of Group J going into the clash and without a win so far, Madagascar would have been desperate to get off to a flying start.

Enter Giveaway

That simply wouldn't be the case sadly as their bumbling goalkeeper somehow managed to concede a penalty after just four seconds of action.

It was a comedy of errors at the back after Tanzania lumped the ball forward, culminating in the goalkeeper, who was nowhere near the ball, flattening the on-rushing attacker.

It was a stone wall penalty every day of the week - one which the referee could have given in his sleep.

The poor commentator could hardly keep up.

It turned out to be thoroughly enthralling encounter after the penalty was duly tucked away, with Tanzania running out 3-2 winner to consign lowly Madagascar to their third loss of the campaign.

Goalkeeper Adrien Melvin will be hoping to forget September 7th very quickly but it surely has to be one of the quickest penalties ever conceded in a competitive match.

Madagascar are due to face DR Congo in October but it is probably safe to say that their World Cup dreams already lie in tatters.

1 of 23 Starting with FIFA 99: Who was this FIFA cover star? Dennis Bergkamp Ray Parlour Davor Suker Freddie Ljungberg

News Now - Sport News