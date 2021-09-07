Call of Duty Vanguard: Leaks reveal Goliath killstreak is in the beta build

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard is just under two months away from being released and leaks have surfaced on social media about the Goliath killstreak.

The upcoming World War II game is one that many gamers want to get their hands on following the trailer going live.

The last few days have revealed a lot around killstreaks, including how many kills are required to unlock some in the game.

Hopefully alongside these leaks we are given more official confirmation from the developers about what exactly will be in the upcoming game.

Leaks reveal that Goliath is in the beta build

All games have a beta to test out the game and see whether there are any big bugs or issues that need to be fixed before full release.

The beta has not been released yet, but leaks on Twitter have managed to tell us some of the things that are in the beta build. Things in the beta build will most likely be in the full game unless there are any huge issues.

These latest leaks come from @TheMW2Ghost and @TheGhostOfHope, and they tell us that the Goliath is in the beta build.

Many might be wondering what Goliath is, but do not fear we have all the information you need to know about it.

The Goliath was a device used during World War II and was two unmanned ground vehicles used by the German Army as disposable demolition vehicles.

It sounds like it will be similar to the RCXD killstreak that we have seen in the modern Call of Duty games. This was a remote control car which you could drive around the map that you could detonate.

This would be a very exciting feature coming to the game and hopefully it would be easy for all players to use. By the sound of it, it could deal a lot of damage.

