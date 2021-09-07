Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Vergil Ortiz Jr admits he was just as surprised as everyone else by the way Yordenis Ugas comfortably dealt with Manny Pacquiao.

The Cuban's workmanlike performance earned him a unanimous points victory over Pacquiao in a first defense of his WBA (Super) welterweight belt on August 21.

Going into the fight, Ugas was a huge underdog and he wasn't expected to pose much of a threat to the Filipino legend.

He would soon have the last laugh, however, as he was the one left standing in the ring with his arm raised shortly after the final bell sounded.

And Ortiz Jr admits that he was rather taken aback by just how easy Ugas made it look against Pacquiao in his first fight since September.

"Well, I had always said age was going to be a factor," Ortiz Jr told GIVEMESPORT.

"I did think that Pacquiao was going to win.

"But I mean, Ugas did way better than I expected, and it didn't play out like I thought it would.

"I just expected Pacquiao to be more effective, I wasn't expecting too much, but I did expect him to win.

"Ugas used his jab really well and I think that was the key reason why he won the fight."

1 of 20 Where was Manny Pacquiao born? Manila Kibawe General Santos Quezon City

Ortiz Jr's close friend, Mikey Garcia, has long talked up the prospect of a lucrative super-fight with Pacquiao.

While Ortiz Jr would also love the chance to share the ring with one of the all-time greats, he understands why Garcia is probably the better option at this point in time. But, as they say, never say never.

"I'd love to fight Pacquiao," he added.

"But if Pacquiao wants to go for money, he probably wants to go for Mikey, you know?

"I don't know. If I was Pacquiao, I would personally pick Mikey, because he's more experienced than me so it would probably make him a lot more money.

"But I mean, I wouldn't rule it out, anything can happen in boxing, you know, so it's definitely a possibility. "

Read more: Josh Taylor exclusive: 'I'm not going to get any recognition for beating Manny Pacquiao'

News Now - Sport News