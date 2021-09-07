FIFA 22: Top 10 leaked Premier League ranked players

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 will be released next month and the gaming community will be wanting to know what ratings the Premier League FIFA 22 players will have.

The ratings will affect the price tag of each player in the highly popular Ultimate Team game mode, with fans wanting to use their favourite players and create the best team possible.

With a crazy summer of transfers within football, there will be some teams and their players that plenty of the gaming community will want to use within their Ultimate Team, for example Paris Saint-Germain signing Lionel Messi, the front three of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Messi whilst it would be expensive would be a unbelievable strikeforce.

FIFA 22 Player Ratings Release

EA has yet to announce its player ratings for FIFA 22 but as the early release date is later this month (September) we would anticipate that they aren’t far away from being released to us.

Whilst there are plenty of incredible players on the game that gamers will want to use, we are going to take a look at the top 10 Premier League rated players as leaked by Mavzfut on TikTok.

Read More: Fifa 22 ratings: Release Date, Ultimate Team, Player Ratings, Top 100, and Everything You Need to Know

FIFA 22 Top 10 Premier League Rated Players

Cristiano Ronaldo - 93

Kevin De Bruyne - 92

Mohamed Salah - 90

Virgil Van Dijk - 90

Bruno Fernandes - 89

Son Heung-Min - 89

Alisson Becker - 89

Jadon Sancho - 88

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 87

Paul Pogba - 87

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News