Joao Cancelo is currently one of the best full-backs in the world.

The Portuguese star took a while to get going at Manchester City following his high-profile move from Juventus in 2019, but he took the Premier League by storm in 2020/21.

Cancelo was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for his contributions to City's title-winning campaign.

The former Valencia man rarely produced a bad performance last season and it was a real shame that he was unable to represent Portugal at Euro 2020.

A positive Covid-19 test ruled the defender out of the tournament and the Iberian nation just weren't the same force without him.

Unsurprisingly, Cancelo was named in Portugal's squad for this international break and was handed a start in a 2022 World Cup qualifier versus Azerbaijan on Tuesday evening.

And the 27-year-old quickly left his mark on the game by producing an outrageous double nutmeg, one Ronaldinho or Neymar would be proud of.

Cancelo first put the ball through an opposing player's legs in a rather conventional manner, although it was still an absolutely delightful piece of skill.

The second nutmeg was a tad more unorthodox, though.

Cancelo stopped the ball with his right foot and then a few milliseconds later, he used his left peg to flick it through another opponent's legs and into the path of a teammate.

Words don't do the moment of genius true justice, so check out footage of it below.

Video: Cancelo's nutmegs vs Azerbaijan

That's just so aesthetically-pleasing, isn't it?

When football is played like that, it really is 'the beautiful game'.

Cancelo's City colleague Bernardo Silva netted Portugal's first goal against Azerbaijan and the outside-of-the-boot strike from the midfielder was absolutely delicious.

Video: Silva's brilliant goal

City's Portuguese contingent certainly enjoyed themselves in Baku on Tuesday evening.

RB Leipzig's Andre Silva made it 2-0 just before half-time, with Liverpool ace Diogo Jota then striking in the 75th-minute to secure a comfortable 3-0 win for Fernando Santos' side.

