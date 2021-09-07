Naomi Osaka still not over 2018 Serena Williams drama says ex USTA chair

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former United States Tennis Association chair Katrina Adams has shed light on the Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams drama that marred the US Open final in 2018.

Adams has released her own memoir titled “Own the Arena” and speaks at length about the match in question –– where she was tasked with conducting the post-match interviews on court.

The contest will forever be remembered for Williams’ arguments with umpire Carlos Ramos, which saw the US star concede a point for a series of infringements. The 23-time major winner accused the Portuguese umpire of being a “liar” and alleged she was being unfairly treated because she was a woman.

It was Osaka who would go on to win the match, claiming her first Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, Williams once again missed out on equalling Margaret Court’s major record.

Now, Adams has had her say on how she believes that night might have impacted the Japanese star.

"As a human being, if I was in her position and that was the way I was welcomed in as a Grand Slam champion, it would impact me,’’ she told the New York Post.

"The booing wasn’t at her. But she didn’t know that as a 19-year-old. Your first impressions sometimes are everlasting ones. I felt bad for her that night.’’

Adams was in charge of the presenting ceremony after the game and proceeded to commend Williams for being a great champion, regardless of the circumstances that had unfolded.

The former USTA chair stressed she meant no disrespect to Osaka with her comments but was nonetheless subject to abuse on social media for allegedly picking sides.

While Adams attempted to let Osaka know she never intended to come across as “knocking her victory”, she admits she would have chosen her words more carefully if able to do it all over again.

Osaka has won three more major titles since triumphing at Flushing Meadows in 2018 but has struggled this year. The 23-year-old took time away from the game earlier this season for mental health reasons, withdrawing from the French Open and then Wimbledon.

Having attempted to defend her US Open title this month, Osaka suffered a third-round exit to Leylah Fernandez and has now said she is unsure when she’ll play tennis again.

Adams says the former world number one “knows what she needs to do” and hopes another break from tennis will help sort her mind.

"If that’s what she needs to get stronger, and healthy. It’s about getting healthy all around, mind, body, soul. We want to see her in the game for a very long time.’’

