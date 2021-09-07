Call of Duty Vanguard: Multiplayer trailer showcases all-new features

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Call of Duty Vanguard released their first gameplay trailer giving the gaming community a more in-depth insight into what can be expected.

For months, leaks and online reveals emerged regarding the successor for Black Ops Cold War, which will see the hugely successful first-person shooter go back to its core roots, but with a new twist.

Vanguard will take place shortly after the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War 2, with an all-new faction looking to cease power and the Allied forces aiming to stop them at all costs.

While we recently had the Champion Hill Alpha and with the first official beta test on the horizon, Sledgehammer began to reveal more of their covered poker hand ahead of its hugely anticipated launch later in the year.

While CoD may have taken a leaf out of the battle royale book from Fortnite and Apex Legends with Warzone, they have stuck to their principles with this new title.

Call of Duty Multiplayer Trailer

At precisely 6 pm, Sledgehammer unveiled their multiplayer trailer in all its glory and puts players in the shoes of a globally diverse cast, with some brute force as far as weaponry is concerned.

Over 20 maps will be on offer for gamers which are situated across all fronts where the war took place, from the Pacific right through to the Eastern Front.

Live Operations Director for Sledgehammer Games Grazyna Domanska spoke about how pleased she was with the work that's been put into multiplayer this year.

"I do love how we have found this fresh approach to World War II," he said, "we really wanted to focus this time on global warfare and a variety of settings."

Senior development director Adam Iscove added: "When you think about the player experience too, let's say you finish a match on Guvutu, map from the Pacific theatre, and then the next map that loads up is Desert Siege and now you're in North Africa - so you are just hopping all over the globe."

Here is the full stream that took place on YouTube:

Vanguard also introduces destructible maps, where the developers suggested that it will play a huge part depending on what game mode you are playing. Whether it's Team Deathmatch, Domination or Patrol, it could make or break your team's chances of winning.

Players also have full control as far as bullet calibre is concerned in the class creation setting, with up to 10 attachments being available to add to a single weapon.

As well as this, several new perks will be included such as "piercing vision" that can highlight enemies through walls.

Global Special Forces

Twelve operators will be available from the main campaign and will be making their way over to multiplayer and the following ones were announced:

Captain Butcher (WWII)

Solange (Vanguard)

Polina (Vanguard)

Factions have also been removed from this year's game with just 'Team A' and 'Team B' as the new reference, with the decision made "for the best of the game" with player customisation in mind.

While no news was announced regarding Zombies - we fully expect to hear more in the coming weeks.

