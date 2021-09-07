Leeds tipped to return for summer transfer target after 17-goal season

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United could revisit the possibility of signing long-term target Noa Lang next summer, according to JustJoe Football Show presenter Joe Wainman.

What's the latest news involving Lang?

Netherlands under-21s international Lang caught the eye after bagging 17 goals and notching 11 assists in 38 appearances for Belgian outfit Club Brugge last season.

Leeds were among Lang's suitors but Belgian media outlet Sport Voetbalmagazine, via Leeds Live, claimed the 22-year-old boasted a £30million price tag as his current employers looked to deter interested parties from making a late bid in the transfer window.

The blow came after Lang had reportedly stated he was keen to head to the Premier League before the transfer window slammed shut at the end of last month.

But Leeds were not the only club courting Lang as, according to Spanish media outlet El Desmarque, La Liga outfit Sevilla were keen on prising the winger away from the Belgian Pro League champions as well.

However, Lang has remained at Club Brugge as neither club could negotiate a late deal.

According to The Athletic's Leeds reporter Phil Hay, Whites director of football Victor Orta thinks a lot of Lang and felt the attacker was a good prospect, but head coach Marcelo Bielsa had concerns about his work rate.

What has Joe Wainman said about Lang?

Former All Leeds TV anchorman Wainman believes business conducted earlier in the window thwarted Marcelo Bielsa's side in their attempts to sign Lang but believes the Whites could firm up their interest at the end of the season.

He told GMS: "The thing with Club Brugge is they had already sold Emmanuel Dennis to Watford and Odilon Kossounou to Bayer Leverkusen for big money, so they weren't short of cash.

"When you look at what Noa Lang is doing in Belgium for them, it might have been a case of them being able to afford to hold onto him.

"I looked at someone like Noa Lang and thought maybe towards the back-end of the window Club Brugge would have to take some money, but the fact they moved other players on meant they were healthy.

"I think maybe we will revisit that in the summer."

How has Lang performed this season?

Lang has continued to show how much of a threat he is in the final third of the pitch after finding the back of the net once and claiming four assists in Club Brugge's opening six fixtures of the Belgian Pro League campaign.

The former Ajax man also played a key role as Club Brugge picked up some early season silverware, with Lang scoring in the narrow 3-2 Belgian Super Cup final victory over Genk back in July.

