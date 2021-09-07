Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Portugal secured a routine 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan in 2022 World Cup qualifying on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Bernardo Silva, Andre Silva and Diogo Jota helped ensure that Fernando Santos' side left Baku with a welcome three points.

Bruno Fernandes had a major role in Portugal's first two goals and the Manchester United man also played the full 90 minutes in the Azerbaijani capital.

And the fact he was still on the pitch towards the end of proceedings meant that the midfielder was targeted by a group of pitch invaders.

A few minutes before the end, four fans ran onto the pitch, surrounded Fernandes and asked for selfies.

Rather worryingly, security inside the stadium didn't seem to be in a hurry to get the invaders off the pitch.

Take a look at footage of the incident here...

Video: Fernandes targeted by pitch invaders

Thankfully, those who surrounded Fernandes after entering the pitch from the stands only asked for pictures.

But even so, that's a still serious security breach and one that needs be addressed by those in charge of safety at the stadium in Baku.

What the incident does prove, though, is that Fernandes is now one of the most famous footballers on the planet and a bonafide superstar.

Although, had Cristiano Ronaldo been on the pitch, things would likely have been very different.

The forward missed the game through suspension after picking up a yellow card in the 2-1 victory over Ireland last week.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo completed his first training session with United since sensationally returning to the club from Juventus in the summer.

The 36-year-old is expected to make his second debut for the Red Devils in the team's home Premier League fixture versus Newcastle on Saturday.

