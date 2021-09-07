Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Reloaded: Roadmap Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Reloaded is on its way and the roadmap for this big upcoming update has been revealed.

The current game in the Call of Duty franchise is a big success and these reloaded updates bring a lot of new content to the game halfway during every season.

Players will be over the moon to hear that we only have to wait until Thursday 9th September for the update to go live.

Hopefully the update meets the expectation of the fan base as they are expecting a lot due to the success of past reloaded updates.

Roadmap Revealed for Cold War Season 5 Reloaded

A roadmap is an image which shows exactly what players have to look forward to in a new game or update and Call of Duty does this for all updates and new seasons.

The Season 5 Reloaded Roadmap shows us that players have a lot of great content to look forward to. It includes a new map, game modes, weapons, Operators and general updates.

There is one new map coming to the update. Zoo will be available in all game modes and is for 6vs6 matches. Popular game mode demolition will also be making a return.

There are also a lot of new content coming to Zombies as well as multiplayer. To see the whole map, have a look at the tweet down below.

The roadmap has also teased a seasonal event that will happen at some point after the reloaded update. This event is called ‘The Numbers’ and Black Ops fans will know this well as ‘The numbers’ featured heavily during the campaign.

