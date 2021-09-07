West Ham News: Journalist reveals 'the only way' Irons can convince Declan Rice to stay

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Declan Rice will only remain at West Ham United beyond this season if they challenge for a European spot, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Rice?

Rice was on the wishlist of numerous clubs during the summer transfer window, with former club Chelsea being linked having released the defensive midfielder as a teenager.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City also held an interest, while their cross-city rivals Manchester United were told a move for Rice would only be possible if they met the Hammers' £100million price tag.

However, West Ham's hopes of keeping Rice for a lengthy period of time have suffered a blow after the 22-year-old rejected two contract offers prior to the window slamming shut last week.

Reports suggest, amid continued interest from both Manchester clubs, Chelsea and Liverpool, Rice will only agree to a new contract at the London Stadium if a release clause is included.

Rice's demands come after he felt he was priced out of a summer move away from east London due to the Hammers' £100million asking price.

The England international remains contracted to West Ham until 2024, although the deal has the option of being extended by another year.

What has Dean Jones said about Rice?

With Rice seemingly hoping to secure a switch away from West Ham, transfer insider Jones believes he will only be convinced to stay if the Hammers follow up last season's record-breaking campaign by challenging for a place in the Premier League's top six again.

He told GMS: "I think the only way I can see them convincing Rice to stay is by showing they are in the hunt for European football again and also adding to their squad in January to show this will get better and better.

"But, ultimately, he has had a taste of being around that England squad now and he knows he is a regular in that team.

"As a result of that, it becomes increasingly likely that this will be his last season there."

How has Rice performed this season?

The 22-year-old has caught the eye for club and country, leading to praise from former England striker Gary Lineker during the current international break.

Rice has skippered West Ham for every minute of the Premier League season so far and claimed an assist in the 4-1 win over Leicester City last month.

He scored in England's 4-0 victory over Hungary last week before being left on the bench for the clash with Andorra at the weekend.

