Crystal Palace latest news: Concerns emerge over "massive risk" at Selhurst Park

Transfer insider Dean Jones is not convinced that Crystal Palace nailed their summer recruitment in the recent transfer window.

What's the latest news involving Crystal Palace?

The Premier League outfit had a major overhaul of their squad this summer as they allowed a host of experienced players to depart the club on free transfers, including Andros Townsend, Gary Cahill and Patrick van Aanholt.

They opted to replace these players with a handful of promising youngsters such as Michael Olise, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher, while also bringing in Patrick Vieira to take over from Roy Hodgson in the dugout.

What has Jones said about Palace's summer signings?

Palace appear to be ushering in a new era at the club, but Jones has his doubts about whether this approach will work.

He has questioned their transfer policy, stating: “Everybody’s saying that it’s a great transfer window. I’m not too sure to be honest. In terms of potential, it’s got everything. Yeah, I agree with that.

“But, at a time when there’s so much change, it can also be seen as a massive risk, the type of players that they’re signing because there’s not much there to put your faith in that’s absolutely proven what you’re getting, especially under a new manager.

“I think to go from what Roy Hodgson had to this is a big jump. So, as a neutral, I think it’s exciting and it’s a good window. But if you’re a Crystal Palace fan or you’re running the club, well, let’s see how it pans out.”

Did Palace get their transfer business wrong this summer?

Palace's squad had the highest average age in the Premier League last term, so it is fair to say that sporting director Dougie Freedman was right to prioritise bringing in young players this summer.

It should also be mentioned that one of those prospects, Gallagher, who joined on loan from Chelsea, has started very well for the Eagles, scoring twice against West Ham last month, and he already looks to be a fine addition to the squad.

However, Jones does have a point when he says that the south London club have put their faith in a lot of youngsters who still need to prove themselves at the highest level, and there is no guarantee that these signings will work out.

Only time will tell as to whether Palace made the right decisions in the transfer market, but it certainly promises to be an intriguing season for Vieira's men.

